Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $40.54

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.54, but opened at $39.49. Primoris Services shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 69,881 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 561,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

