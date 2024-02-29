Primoris Services Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.