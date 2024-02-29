Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $657,000.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3 %

POWI opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.