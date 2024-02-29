Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $15.93. Portillo’s shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 409,544 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,701,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $852.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Articles

