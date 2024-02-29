Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

