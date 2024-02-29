Piper Sandler Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Underweight

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of CF opened at $79.90 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

