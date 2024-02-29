Piper Sandler Boosts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $218.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.20.

Chord Energy stock opened at $161.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

