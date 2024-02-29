Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.81 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

