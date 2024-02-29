Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Pinnacle Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PCLB opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 58.18%.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

