Pi Financial Weighs in on AirBoss of America Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Shares of BOS opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.86.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

