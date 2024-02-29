Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,994 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $150.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

