Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $32.17

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.17, but opened at $28.73. Perrigo shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 1,358,463 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -264.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,090.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

