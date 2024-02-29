Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.
Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %
PAG opened at $151.37 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
