Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PAG opened at $151.37 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.