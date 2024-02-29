PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,607,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

