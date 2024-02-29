Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,847. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 404,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 291,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

