Paycom Software, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
Paycom Software Price Performance
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $183.67 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
