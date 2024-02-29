Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Trading Down 6.1 %

CVNA opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

