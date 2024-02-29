Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.