Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $26,715.48 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,715.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,812 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

