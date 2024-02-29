Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a P/E ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Park-Ohio

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,580. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.