PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.74

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 949940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,028,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,591 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 2,677,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

