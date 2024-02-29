Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. 1,069,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,703,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

