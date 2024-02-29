PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

