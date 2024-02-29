PAAL AI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.80 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $354.76 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,669,392 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,669,392 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.44490006 USD and is up 24.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,530,218.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

