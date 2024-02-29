Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of OC stock opened at $149.90 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after purchasing an additional 324,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $36,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

