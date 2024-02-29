Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$64.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.23. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

