Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$64.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.23. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Ovintiv
