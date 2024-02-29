Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ovintiv has raised its dividend by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

OVV stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,460,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 335,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

