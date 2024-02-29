Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ONL opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 165,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

