Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $133.63 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $133.63 million and $15.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00015994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.14 or 0.99908207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00182718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007990 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

