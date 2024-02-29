OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OppFi stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,516. OppFi has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 33.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

