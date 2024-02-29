Oppenheimer Raises Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $48.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. 236,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,348. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,056,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

