Oppenheimer Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $17.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 15.6 %

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.