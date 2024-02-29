OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.90. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

