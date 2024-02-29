Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 92.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

