ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-$5.14 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $75.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

