Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

