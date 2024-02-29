Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.240-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.24 to $2.29 EPS.
Okta Stock Performance
Okta stock traded up $18.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
