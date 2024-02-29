Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $114.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 6,192.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $150,794,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,050,000 after purchasing an additional 959,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

