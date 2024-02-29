Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock traded up $17.19 on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,428,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

