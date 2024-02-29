OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.93.

OGC stock opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.61.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

