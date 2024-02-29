Oasis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $999.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $999.70 million and $136.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.81 or 0.05543666 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

