O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,558 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 219.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

