O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,649 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

