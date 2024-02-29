O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $17,243,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $147.34 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $149.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

