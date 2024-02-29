O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $415.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.71. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $416.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

