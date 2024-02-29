O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,477,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,587,000 after buying an additional 1,451,108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after buying an additional 773,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,970,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 188,668 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

