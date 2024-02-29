O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,658 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $49.76 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.