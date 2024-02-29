O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

