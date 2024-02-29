O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,145.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 313,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $84.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

