O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.